Football Friday Preview: New faces in new places

RAINESVILLE, Ala. – Fifteen teams took the stage for Dekalb and Jackson County Media Day as the high school football season quickly approaches. One of the themes at the event was new faces in new places including eight new head coaches.

Chad Grant takes over at Ider, replacing Miles Keith as the program’s head coach. This isn’t just another coaching gig for Grant. It’s an opportunity at a place near and dear to his heart. Grant once put on the same helmet and uniform that his players do now. 29 years later, he’ll lead his alma mater out on the field in a new role.

“We’re gonna go out there and play hard for four quarters,” said Grant. “That excitement it may have gone up a little bit after working all summer and seeing how hard they work, you know my excitement level may be a little bit higher, but I’m excited to be here and I love the enthusiasm that they have.”

Grant and the Hornets will open the season August 20th against Woodville.

The Geraldine Bulldogs are also led by a former player. Michael Davis was a standout on both sides of the ball for the purple and white in high school. He knew what it took to win games in his playing days. Now the former county and region MVP will look to build on an already successful foundation as he enters his first season ever as a head coach.

“So understanding what these kids need and I can relate to these guys I’m a relationship coach and I really feel like that’s what’s been missing,” said Davis. “These guys, they’re hungry for success and the wins have been there, but they’re hungry for more than that.”

Geraldine’s season gets underway August 27th against Westminster Christian Academy.

North Jackson went ahead and promoted Joe Hollis in the offseason after Chandler Tygard took a job at Blackman in Tennessee. The Chiefs new head coach had previously been on staff as an assistant since 2014. He met his wife in Stevenson, lived in town for seven years, and calls it home.

Now he’ll have the opportunity to call the home town team his own and lay a foundation that the program can build off of going forward.

“This is where we want to stay we’re building a program from the ground floor up from little league to middle school to high school,” said Hollis. “We’ve got about seven or eight assistant coaches right now and they’re doing a tremendous job. It’s going to be an exciting time.”

North Jackson’s season gets underway August 20th against Scottsboro.