Football Friday Preview: D.A.R. Patriots and Douglas Eagles

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – D.A.R. and Douglas were two of the ten teams in attendance at Marshall County Football Media Day.

Hunter Holland was an assistant on the first ever football team in D.A.R. history, then spent seven seasons as the team’s head coach. After an eight year hiatus, he’s back on the sidelines in Grant, getting set to lead the Patriots into battle. He explains why he decided to come back.

“The second go around I’m determined that I’m going to enjoy it more and I’m going to have fun with it,” said Holland. “Administration wanted me to take it back over. I knew I had a great group of seniors coming back and a good foundation to work with and so the timing was just right.”

D.A.R. opens the 2021-2022 campaign August 20th against Fairview.

A few years ago, Brandon Lyles was the defensive coordinator on Cliff Mitchell’s staff at Albertville. Now, Lyles is the head coach of the Douglas Eagles. Mitchell, the former Eagle has decided to return to his roots and join his good friend coaching the quarterbacks.

“I feel like we hit a home run,” said Lyles. “Not just from a coaching standpoint but from a community standpoint as far as getting Cliff back with us. Somebody that knows Douglas through and through and grew up there, and Cliff is not just your really good coach. He’s is a great coach but he’s also one of the better men that I know.”

Douglas opens the season August 20th against Weaver.