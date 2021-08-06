Football Friday Preview: Columbia Eagles

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It has been a long time since Columbia Football has won a game, but second year head coach Nicholas Wells truly believes that this team is due.

The Eagles’ current losing streak sits at 52 games, but what makes this season different than years past is that Wells sees a more competitive group, and with that comes a light at the end of the tunnel.

“If we can express to them they’re doing the right things on this particular play, on that particular series, and we get better each week from that, I think that will help us be motivated to work towards getting an actual victory which we will this year I truly believe that,” said Wells

Columbia opens the season August 20th against Lee.