Football Friday Highlights: Week 5

A non-profit organization Helping A Hero, Country Music Star Lee Greenwood, and a North Alabama home builder Louis Breland are all teaming up to give one lucky veteran a new free home this October, but first, they need the people of the Tennessee Valley to nominate heroes who have been injured in combat post 9/11.

To nominate someone for the Helping a Hero Program find the online document to download HERE. Access the online Nominations Form HERE.