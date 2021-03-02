Football: Alabama A&M’s game against Mississippi Valley State postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has announced the postponement of an upcoming football game due to COVID-19.

The Alabama A&M football game against Mississippi Valley State originally scheduled for Saturday, March 6th has been postponed.

A positive COVID-19 test and quarantining of student-athletes in the MVSU football program led to the decision.

The Bulldogs will now have 2 weeks off before they play at Prairie View A&M University in Texas.

The Mississippi Valley State game has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 24th.