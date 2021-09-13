Florida’s Mullen ignoring QB calls for Richardson over Jones

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) gets past South Florida linebacker Brian Norris (29) on an 80-yard touchdown run during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida backup quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to practice this week while recovering from a strained right hamstring.

How much or how early he plays against top-ranked Alabama on Saturday remains to be determined. Coach Dan Mullen offered little insight into his decisions at the all-important position leading into what could be a program-defining game for the Gators.

This much is certain: Mullen plans to ignore outside calls for Richardson to play over inconsistent starter Emory Jones.

Mullen says “I don’t run down to Shands Hospital and say, ‘Boy, I think you should really do that procedure this way.’”