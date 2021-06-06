Florida St. tops Alabama; rematch to determine WCWS finalist

Alabama’s Savannah Woodard (23) forces out Florida State’s Sydney Sherrill (24) at second base in the first inning of an NCAA Women’s College World Series softball game, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Caylan Arnold and Kathryn Sandercock combined for a shutout and Florida State beat Alabama 2-0 on Sunday in a Women’s College World Series semifinal.

Alabama was unbeaten in the double-elimination format and Florida State had a loss, so Florida State’s victory forced a winner-take-all rematch to determine who will play in the best-of-three championship series.

Because of a weather delay that pushed the start back 2 1/2 hours, the NCAA pushed the deciding game from Sunday to Monday.

Top-seeded Oklahoma will play unseeded James Madison in the other semifinal Monday. The Sooners beat the Dukes 6-3 earlier Sunday, avenging a loss Thursday. Their winner-take-all game also was moved back to Monday.

The championship series was moved back a day and will begin Tuesday.