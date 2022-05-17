FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Another Florence Falcon has signed their letter of intent to continue their academic career in college.

Falcons’ softball player Madison Todd has signed to take her talents to join the Oakwood University program.

“When I went to go visit, it felt like home and I just knew it was going to be a great program no matter the results that we have and I just wanted to be a part of something bigger,” Todd said. “I’m most excited about more competition. I’m always down for a challenge and I’m excited about meeting new people and just being in a new environment.”

