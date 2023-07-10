LSU pitcher Grant Taylor (50) runs during an NCAA baseball game against Maine on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

SEATTLE (WHNT) — Missing the 2023 season didn’t stop Florence native Grant Taylor from hearing his name called on day one of the Major League Baseball Draft.

Taylor, who missed the 2023 season after having Tommy John surgery, was selected by the Chicago White Sox with the 51st pick.

The right-handed pitcher played one season at LSU where he posted a 4-1 record and struck out 39 batters in 31 innings of work.

Prior to playing for the Tigers, Taylor was a standout pitcher at Florence High school. During his senior season, Taylor was undefeated as a starting pitcher with a 7-0 record. He struck out 127 batters in 67 innings and batted .330 with eight homeruns.

Taylor was named the 2021 7A Baseball Player of the Year and was voted to the Alabama Super State Team.

Taylor becomes the first player drafted in the 2023 MLB Draft with ties to the state of Alabama.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

The MLB Draft continues Monday and will run through Tuesday.