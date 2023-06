FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Florence native Charlie Champagne is returning to his home state as he is transferring to Montevallo.

Champagne spent the past three seasons in the GSC, playing for Christian Brothers where he averaged 4.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

He was big off of the bench for the Bucs, playing in 27 games while shooting 30 percent from deep and had a total of 24 steals this past season.