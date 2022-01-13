Florence Head Coach Wade Waldrop heading to coach at Hoover

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Wade Waldrop, the head coach of the Florence High School football team has announced the move down I-65 to become the new head coach at Hoover.

The 2021 season was Waldrop’s first time in charge of the Falcons. They went 5-6, falling in the first round of the playoffs.

Florence City Schools Athletic Director Byron Graham thanked Coach Waldrop for all that he did to help the football program and wished him and his family the best of luck on their new adventure.

Coach Waldrop said goodbye to Florence with the following statement:

It was an honor and privilege to serve as Head Football Coach at Florence High School. I want to thank Superintendent Dr. Jimmy Shaw, Principal Dr. Roderick Shepard, and Athletic Director Byron Graham for giving me the opportunity to lead the Falcon program, its players, and staff. To the Players and Staff: I am thankful for the toughness and grit you showed each day as we together faced adversity and challenges. I am proud to forever be associated with such a great group of men. To Parents, Supporters, and Fans: Thank you for the passion and support of the Falcon football program. This program’s potential will be greatly impacted by your continued support. The foundation is in place for this program to accomplish great things. The future is bright for Florence Falcon Football, and I wish you all nothing but the best and brightest future. Wade Waldrop

Before his time in the Shoals, Waldrop led James Clemens for eight seasons compiling a 54-35 overall record with the Jets.

“Moving forward, when we met with the team on Tuesday, I emphasized to our players that this program is about them, first and foremost. It will always be larger than any one person. Today, as the days of past, Florence Football is positioned for success.” Graham said in a press release. “Our student-athletes, coaches, administration, school spirit, community support and facilities combine to make this a wonderful place to work and live.”

Graham added the search for a new head varsity coach has begun.