FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Florence High football standout Jahlil Hurley is one of the best players in the state of Alabama, but he also receives national recognition for his skills on the field.

The Alabama football commit has been selected to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-America game, becoming the first Under Armour All-American in Florence High School history. Hurley received an honorary jersey commemorating his participation in the game.

“Just an amazing accomplishment to be able to hold that jersey,” Hurley said. “I’ve been dreaming of it since I was a little boy after seeing guys like Julio Jones and Kyler Murray holding up the jersey. I wanted to be just like them and now I have the opportunity to be just like them.”

The game is set for Tuesday, January 3 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.