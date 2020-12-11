Florence football coach leaving for job in Tennessee

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence High School head football coach Will Hester resigned from his job Friday, the district said.

Multiple Tennessee media outlets reported Hester is returning to Ravenwood High School in the Nashville area, where he previously coached and won a state championship in 2015.

Hester was hired at Florence in January 2018.

The Falcons finished the football season with a 4-5 record. Two of their losses and one win were due to forfeits caused by COVID-19.

The district said a search for a new coach will begin soon.