Florence Falcons adjusting to spring without football training

FLORENCE, Ala. – After finishing 7-5 last season, the Florence football team has a solid group coming back and the guys are just waiting for the day they can get back on the field together to start working towards their goals for next fall.

WHNT News 19 caught up with Florence head coach Will Hester to find out how the Falcons are adjusting during this time off.

Olivia Whitmire “What kind of adjustments have you guys made to try and still kind of keep football in the guys minds, even though they can’t be on the field right now?”

Will Hester “Kinda just the same stuff everybody else is doing we Zoom calls we meet by position group. We’re sending out a workout of the day Monday through Friday on Twitter and Facebook and the guys are trying to stay as busy in that. We’re not as stressed out about on losing the weightlifting part and the strength part, but the speed and the conditioning part we’re really trying to harp on to make sure they’re continuing to run and we think we can put the strength phase back on them quickly once we get them back together. Definitely different trying to stay busy, you know, it’s almost like we’re planning for something that we don’t know when and where it’s going to happen so it’s kind of difficult to make plans in that aspect.”

Olivia Whitmire “What has this been like for your team just not being able to be around each other?”

Will Hester “That’s definitely the toughest part you know the success in football success sports in general is all about relationships and playing you know for your teammates and that kind of thing. And when you’re not together you know you kind of gotta go out of your way whether it is to send a text or FaceTime like this or, you know, just continue to communicate with your teammates and try to keep those relationships strong.”

Olivia Whitmire “What are some goals that you guys have even though you’re not starting spring practice right now when the day comes that you get to start training for next season, what are some of the goals that you guys have for that next year?”

Will Hester “Just like everybody else you know we’re gonna try to compete for a championship. First off, that would be an area championship, you know, we’re going to have to go through Austin and James Clemens again like we have the past couple of years, hosting a playoff game is always a big deal for us we were able to do that this year, and then you know advance farther in the playoffs. This year was the quarterfinals in 7A and hopefully we’ll have a chance to take it a step or two further, but just excited to get back in return a lot of seniors on both sides of the football and just hoping and praying that they get the same opportunities for a season that seniors before they have.”

Olivia Whitmire “What do you think it’s gonna be like for the Florence Falcons to be together once again?”

Will Hester “I think it’ll be an exciting day. The guys are chomping at the bit you know we get messages every day about, you know, almost like that whole adage when you’re going on vacation with your kids are we there yet are we there yet? Well we’re not there yet. We don’t know when we’re going to be there but I think when the time comes, I think there’s been a bunch of football players all over the state of Alabama that’ll be ready to get back to work.”