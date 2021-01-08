Florence announces new head football coach

FLORENCE, Ala. – Wade Waldrop was announced as the new head football coach for the Florence Falcons.

Welcome to Falcon Football new Head Coach Wade Waldrop!!!!! Go Falcons!!!!! pic.twitter.com/ctruMvjqaB — Florence Falcon Athletics (@Florence_Sports) January 8, 2021

For the past 8 seasons Waldrop has been the head coach at James Clemens. He guided the Jets to a 54-35 record with 2 region titles and 6 play off appearances.

James Clemons football team was formed in 2012 and Waldrop became head coach in 2013. He leaves after sending multiple players on to the college level and with a 20-1 record in regional play.

Waldrop will be taking over a team that finished the 2020 football season with a 4-3 record.