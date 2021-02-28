Flanigan scores 23, leads Auburn past No. 25 Tennessee 77-72

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 23 points and had seven rebounds to lead Auburn to a 77-72 victory over No. 25 Tennessee.
The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak Saturday even without freshman point guard Sharife Cooper, out for the second straight game with a left ankle injury.
They had five players score in double figures against the Volunteers, a one-time Top 10 team that made a late charge led by freshmen Keon Johnson and Jared Springer.
Devan Cambridge scored 15 and Jamal Johnson 14 for Auburn. Johnson led the Volunteers with 23 and Springer added 20.