HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) – Five Sparkman softball players signed to continue their careers at the next level.

Fiona East is going to Northwest Shoals Community College, Kaitlyn Fletcher is going to Tuskegee, Leah Haynes is going to Calhoun Community College, Brynlee Silletti is going to Snead State Community College, and Kailey Hardin is going to Alabama A&M.

A lot of these girls grew up playing together which made the day even more special, and it gives their younger teammates something to work towards.

“They have been playing together since they were young, and I think that’s what’s so special, especially about this Sparkman community, it allows them to grow up together, on the softball field and off. They watched these girls work hard day in and day out so to see them put in that effort, I think it just gives them that extra push to do the same thing and be up on that stage one day,” Sparkman softball head coach Macie Morris said.

