HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Five Randolph student-athletes officially signed their letters of intent to play in college.

Gracie Booth – Christian Brothers softball

Anna Cate Goodson – Birmingham-Southern diving

Brennen March – Brevard College football

Frederick Wessel – Middlebury College

Jack Wimberly – Shorter University

Boothe and Goodson both managed the Raiders’ football team, so all five students were involved with the football program; head coach David Lloyd says he’s so proud to see all of them follow their dreams.

“Any time you get a chance to see your student-athletes go on to compete at the next level and continue their academic careers it’s awesome to see that especially when all five of those were involved in our program,” Lloyd said. “To see our football family and our Randolph family be able to succeed athletically and academically at the next level it’s really awesome for those guys and those families to see that. To see them realize their dreams and be able to do that athletically talks a lot about their commitment and what it takes.”

