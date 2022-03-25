HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Five more local high school student-athletes signed on the dotted line taking a huge step in their athletic careers.

Huntsville

Massiah Morris – Gadsden State Community College Basketball

Sparkman

Calen Lightford – University of Virginia Wise Basketball

Landon Jacobs – Cleveland State Community College Basketball

Josh Price – Coastal Alabama Community College Basketball

Decatur Heritage

Brayden Kyle – UNA Football

Send pictures, videos and story ideas to rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com