HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Five more local high school student-athletes signed on the dotted line taking a huge step in their athletic careers.
Huntsville
Massiah Morris – Gadsden State Community College Basketball
Sparkman
Calen Lightford – University of Virginia Wise Basketball
Landon Jacobs – Cleveland State Community College Basketball
Josh Price – Coastal Alabama Community College Basketball
Decatur Heritage
Brayden Kyle – UNA Football
