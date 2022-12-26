HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released their finalists for their top football awards, Back of the Year and Lineman of the Year.

Each classification has three finalists for both categories, and a few Tennessee Valley players made the list.

Randolph quarterback Andrew Hunter was a finalist for 4A Back of the Year.

In 3A, Mars Hill was represented in each category. Kentucky offensive lineman signee Koby Keenum was named a finalist for Lineman of the Year for the second straight season, while defensive back Damian Thompson made the cut for Back of the Year.

Finally, the 2A state champs also had a pair of finalists. Fyffe star running back Logan Anderson as Back of the Year, and offensive lineman Tucker Wilks as Lineman of the Year.

Each finalist will be invited to the ASWA Mr. Football Banquet on Jan. 12 in Montgomery where the winners will be announced.