MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — It was another successful signing day for James Clemens High School as five Jets student-athletes signed letters of intent.

Jared Smid is going to Michigan State to join the men’s soccer team.

Four Jets baseball players will play collegiately; JT Johnson V, Satchell Wheeler and Mason Busch will stay teammates at Snead State and Luke Davenport will join the Auburn Tigers’ program.

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.