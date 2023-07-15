HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Over the past week, some of the best young girls tennis players from all over the country have been right here in Huntsville for the USTA Under 16 girls clay court nationals.

The doubles championship took place on Saturday night, pitting Raegan Mulberry and Carrington Brown against Elena Zhao and Bella Payne.

Zhao and Payne took the first set but Mulberry and Brown bounced back to force a winner take all third set, where they went on to win the match 2-1 (1-6, 6-2, 6-4).

The pair from Marietta, Georgia have known each other for a few years now but played together this week for the first time ever, a little last minute but it paid off in the end as they earned their first gold ball.

“I saw her name on the list and wanted to reach out to see if she had a partner or not. She had to wait to see if she got a wild card in and then she did and we played. I feel like we clicked automatically,” Brown said.

“Her net play with my serving, we would win all of our points there,” Mulberry added.

“She rallies great from the baseline, sets me up great and we’re both very aggressive at the net so I feel like that worked perfectly,” Brown continued.

Brown and Mulberry said they now plan to play together again in the future.

The singles championship will take place on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. at Athletic Club Alabama.