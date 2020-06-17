First pitch of the Rocket City Classic at Toyota Field Wednesday

MADISON, Ala. – Baseball is back in north Alabama this week and it’s compliant with CDC guidelines.

The first games will be played at the new home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas on June 17th through June 21st.

It won’t be the Trash Pandas themselves since minor league baseball is still on hold. Instead, it will be a group of travel select youth teams.

Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. the first pitch will be thrown for the Rocket City Baseball Classic with 29 games expected in the five-day event. Tickets are $10 per day.

Kids under the age of 2 get in for free and there will be food and beverage at all games.

Tickets are on sale now at TrashPandasBaseball.com/Events, in-person at the Toyota Field Ticket Office during regular business hours, or by calling (256) 325-1403 ext. 1.

President and CEO of the Trash Pandas Ralph Nelson said, “Baseball at this ballpark has been a long time coming.” and we couldn’t be more excited”.

For the full schedule of matchups visit TrashPandasBaseball.com/events.

WHNT News 19’s Rocco Disangro will be at the event.