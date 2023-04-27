HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The first round of the Hometown Lender Golf Championship was postponed Thursday afternoon after fog and rain plagued the morning.

The tournament is the third year the Korn Ferry Tour has made a stop in The Rocket City. While this stop is the first year since the tournament got its new name, it didn’t continue the trend of beautiful weather the tournament had the last two years.

Throughout the morning rain and fog continued to delay the beginning of play for the tournament, which was scheduled to start at 6:25 a.m. By around 1:30 p.m. the tour decided to postpone play for the rest of the day.

The tour said that round 1 of the championship will now tee off at 6:25 a.m. on Friday, All tee times and groups will remain the same as originally scheduled just now they will take place on Friday.

Round 2 will now be played on Saturday and the tee times will be Friday’s original tee times. The tour then hopes to play the third and the final rounds on Sunday.