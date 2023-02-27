BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The road to Birmingham is officially complete and the Final Four is now underway for high school basketball here in Alabama.

On Monday, teams took the court in the 1A and 2A state semifinals.

Here are the results from Monday’s games featuring teams from North Alabama:

1A Boys

Florala 26, Covenant Christian 47

Autaugaville 44, Oakwood Academy 52

2A Girls

Geneva County 50, Mars Hill 70

2A Boys

St. Luke’s 63, Mars Hill 56

Aliceville 73, Sand Rock 63

The state tournament continues through Saturday, March 4 at Legacy Arena.