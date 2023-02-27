BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The road to Birmingham is officially complete and the Final Four is now underway for high school basketball here in Alabama.
On Monday, teams took the court in the 1A and 2A state semifinals.
Here are the results from Monday’s games featuring teams from North Alabama:
1A Boys
Florala 26, Covenant Christian 47
Autaugaville 44, Oakwood Academy 52
2A Girls
Geneva County 50, Mars Hill 70
2A Boys
St. Luke’s 63, Mars Hill 56
Aliceville 73, Sand Rock 63
The state tournament continues through Saturday, March 4 at Legacy Arena.