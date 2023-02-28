BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The road to Birmingham is officially complete and the Final Four is now underway for high school basketball here in Alabama.
On Tuesday, teams took the court in the 3A and 4A state semifinals.
Here are the results from Tuesday’s games featuring teams from North Alabama:
3A Girls:
Pike County 25, Clements 56
3A Boys:
Sumter Centerl 41, Plainview 55
4A Girls:
USM Wright 36, Priceville 56
Prattville Christian 52, New Hope 37
4A Boys:
Montgomery Catholic 28, Westminster Christian 61