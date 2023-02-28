BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The road to Birmingham is officially complete and the Final Four is now underway for high school basketball here in Alabama.

On Tuesday, teams took the court in the 3A and 4A state semifinals.

Here are the results from Tuesday’s games featuring teams from North Alabama:

3A Girls:

Pike County 25, Clements 56

3A Boys:

Sumter Centerl 41, Plainview 55

4A Girls:

USM Wright 36, Priceville 56

Prattville Christian 52, New Hope 37

4A Boys:

Montgomery Catholic 28, Westminster Christian 61