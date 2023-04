HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The No. 5 UAH softball team got off to a hot start and held on late, getting the 7-6 win over No. 9 Valdosta State to sweep the weekend series.

The Chargers scored at least one run in each of the first four innings and got home runs from Kaylee Vaught and Jada Henderson.

UAH improves to 36-7 on the year (21-2 GSC) and will hit the road next weekend for the final time this season, beginning a three-game series against Union on Friday.