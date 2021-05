Field set for high school softball state tournament

All the spots in the AHSAA softball state tournament have officially been filled and now it’s time for the biggest week of the season for high school softball.

Here’s the list of North Alabama teams that will compete for a blue map:

7A: Bob Jones and Sparkman

6A: Hazel Green and Athens

5A: Ardmore and Sardis

4A: Rogers and North Jackson

3A: Fyffe and Plainview

2A: Pisgah and Mars Hill

1A: Belgreen and Skyline

The tournament is being held at Oxford’s Choccolocco Park; action begins on Tuesday, May 18 and runs through May 22.

Below is a complete list of first-round pairings for the state tournament:

CLASS 1A

North Q-2: Belgreen (25-18) vs. West Q-1: Holy Spirit Catholic (14-17), Tues., May 18, 10:45 a.m. (F-4)

South Q-2: Pleasant Home (21-18) vs. East Q-1: Appalachian (22-7), Tues., May 18, 10:45 a.m. (F-5)

East Q-2: Cedar Bluff (14-24-1) vs. South Q-1: Brantley (28-12), Tues., May 18, 10:45 a.m. (F-6)

West Q-2: South Lamar (27-16) vs. North Q-1: Skyline (28-13-1), Tues., May 18, 10:45 a.m. (F-7)



CLASS 2A

North Q-2: Pisgah (33-10) vs. West Q-1: Sumiton Christian (41-14), Wed., May 19, 10:45 a.m. (F-1)

South Q-2: Orange Beach (31-9) vs. East Q-1: Spring Garden (28-9), Wed., May 19, 10:45 a.m. (F-2)

East Q-2: Sand Rock (33-19) vs. South Q-1: G.W. Long (27-2), Wed., May 19, 10:45 a.m. (F-3)

West Q-2: Lamar County (28-25-1) vs. North Q-1: Mars Hill Bible (38-13), Wed., May 19, 10:45 a.m. (F-4)

CLASS 3A

North Q-2: Fyffe (27-13-2) vs. West Q-1: Prattville Christian (32-8), Fri., May 21, 10:45 a.m. (F-1)

South Q-2: Houston Academy vs. East Q-1: Beulah (24-15), Fri., May 21, 10:45 a.m. (F-2)

East Q-2: Piedmont (25-23-1) vs. South Q-1: Mobile Christian (25-9), Fri., May 21, 10:45 a.m. (F-3)

West Q-2: Oakman (24-11) vs. North Q-1: Plainview (38-7-1), Fri., May 21, 10:45 a.m. (F-4)

CLASS 4A

North Q-2: Rogers (43-11) vs. West Q-1: Hamilton (29-17), Wed., May 19, 9 a.m. (F-1)

South Q-2: LAMP (29-14) vs. East Q-1: Cleburne County (32-10), Wed., May 19, 9 a.m. (F-2)

East Q-2: Etowah (32-9) vs. South Q-1: Alabama Christian (25-19), Wed., May 19, 9 a.m. (F-3)

West Q-2: Haleyville (29-17) vs. North Q-1: North Jackson (36-15-1), Wed., May 19, 9 a.m. (F-4)

CLASS 5A

North Q-2: Ardmore (31-16) vs. West Q-1: Tallassee (34-11), Tues., May 19, 9 a.m. (F-1)

South Q-2: Faith Academy (28-4-3) vs. East Q-1: Alexandria (39-10), Tues., May 19, 9 a.m. (F-2)

East Q-2: Sardis (22-17) vs. South Q-1: Satsuma (31-9), Tues., May 19, 9 a.m. (F-3)

West Q-2: Elmore County (41-13) vs. North Q-1: Hayden (35-11), Tues., May 19, 9 a.m. (F-4)

CLASS 6A

North Q-2: Athens (45-12) vs. West Q-1: Chilton County (29-17), Fri., May 21, 9 a.m. (F-1)

South Q-2: Saraland (29-16-1) vs. East Q-1: Springville (19-14), Fri., May 21, 9 a.m. (F-2)

East Q-2: Mortimer Jordan (21-20-1) vs. South Q-1: Spanish Fort (36-10), Fri., May 21, 9 a.m. (F-3)

West Q-2: Helena (46-12) vs. North Q-1: Hazel Green (33-15), Fri., May 21, 9 a.m. (F-4)

CLASS 7A

North Q-2: Sparkman (34-12) vs. West Q-1: Hoover (31-14), Thurs., May 20, 9 a.m. (F-1)

South Q-2: Baker (19-21) vs. East Q-1: Hewitt-Trussville (45-2-1), Thurs., May 20, 9 a.m. (F-2)

East Q-2: Vestavia Hills (26-20) vs. South Q-1: Fairhope (38-4), Thurs., May 20, 9 a.m. (F-3)

West Q-2: Thompson (40-7-1) vs. North Q-1: Bob Jones (35-4), Thurs., May 20, 9 a.m. (F-4)