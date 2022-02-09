FORT MYERS, Fla. (WHNT) – Florida Gulf Coast University men won at home 92-60 against the University of North Alabama men’s basketball team.

The Eagles took the lead early in the game and held it the whole way through. UNA came close to closing the gap a couple of times but in the second half, they would come no closer than 17 points for the rest of the game.

Daniel Ortiz led the Lions with 12 points while Will Soucie also reached double figures with 10 points on the board.

UNA men fall to a 9-15 overall record and 2-9 in ASUN conference play. They will face off against Bellarmine on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. in Flowers Hall.