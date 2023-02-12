ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) – Two local players lived out a dream on Sunday, suiting up in their first Super Bowl as Athens grad Quez Watkins and West Limestone alum Reed Blankenship both play for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Limestone County pride has been beaming all week long, especially on Sunday. Watch parties were held at Village Pizza and Limestone Legends Billiards in Athens, as everyone was excited to cheer on their hometown boys on the biggest stage of their careers.

“You have the whole community, not just Athens and West Limestone, you basically have all of Limestone County and mostly North Alabama that are rooting for these guys,” Limestone Legends Billiards Owner Jarred Miller said. “It’s a pretty cool thing that it can bring such a big area together just from two local guys.”

Miller said he expected the local players to get enthusiastic support during the game.

“It’s going to be awesome,” he said, “I expect as soon as we hear Quez or Reed or see them on the tv, I’m expecting people will clap, standing ovation so there’s going to be a lot of emotions today that we’re excited for.”

A tough ending for the Eagles as the Chiefs won 38-35, but an incredible season for Quez and Reed, making everyone in Limestone County proud.