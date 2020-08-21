Fans encouraged to wear masks, social distance at Albertville City Schools athletic events

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Football in Northeast Alabama kicked off Thursday night, but there are still coronavirus safety precautions recommended for folks at the games.

The Albertville High School athletic director Tyler Reeves told WHNT News 19 he is excited about their first game Thursday against the Arab Knights.

He said he is happy the players, cheerleaders, and band members are able to showcase their hard work from over the summer because they were not sure a season would happen during the COVID-19 crisis.

There are signs posted at each gate reminding fans to follow Governor Kay Ivey’s safety recommendations in order to protect players, coaches, and fans.

Fans who are not comfortable with being around crowds can get a subscription to National Federation of State High School Associations to live stream the entire games, both home and away.

“There’s an element of personal responsibility that everybody has to take to manage their risks in some situations when you’re coming to an event like this no matter what precautions are in place but we do feel like we’ve given options to those who don’t feel comfortable coming to the ball game,” explained Reeves.

There are also areas inside the stadium where people can stand or sit with space between them and others.

The Aggies are still accepting cash for tickets, but anyone wanting to do touchless ticketing, tickets can be bought in advance here or anyone with a smart phone can scan the QR code posted at the gates to buy one.

Reeves said they strongly encourage people to wear masks when they cannot socially distance, they cannot really enforce it.

“We’ve encouraged families to sit together. We’ve encouraged people to social distance but in terms of masks the issue of masks when people are closer than six feet, we would hope that those people do what they’re supposed to do and put their mask on, but it is very difficult when talking about managing an event and when you’re talking about managing a large crowd, it’s difficult to enforce those things at times,” said Reeves.