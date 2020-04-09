Fan favorite Tyler Piacentini still hopeful for a three-peat with the Havoc

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Tyler Piacentini grew up in South Weymouth, MA, where rooting for the Boston Bruins is second nature. Little did he know, he would end up playing hockey in Alabama for the Huntsville Havoc. This city, and the Havoc faithful have welcomed number fourteen with open arms. Piacentini talks about what makes the Rocket City so special.

Rocco DiSangro: To come down here to Huntsville did you ever imagine in your wildest dreams when you first came down here they’d embrace you the way they did?

Tyler Piacentini: You know I never thought I’d be playing hockey in Alabama to be honest but I think coming down here obviously it’s a great hockey city I mean I love it down here I love the city people are awesome so very fortunate to be down here and playing for such a great organization.

RD: The fans here there’s really nobody more passionate than them it seems. Why do you think that is?

TP: We have such a great passionate fan base and they know the game down here. It kind of reminds me of being back home with the Bruins it’s the same way kind of. The fans they’re so passionate and they want to win and everyone wants to win so you know I think we’re very lucky down here to have that.

RD: Why do you think the fans have embraced you so much, whether it’s your play style or the type of person you are?

TP: You know what, I don’t really know but I’m very grateful that they have so honestly that’s been incredible. I think being a smaller guy I think obviously, maybe helps me out but every night I just try to work hard and hopeful try to make an impact on the game whether it’s on the score sheet or doing something else.

RD: What have the conversations been like with the guys this group right here knowing that you had the chance to three peat this year?

TP: I think that’s the toughest part not really getting the chance get another crack at it. You work so hard to get into the playoffs but to get a crack at winning another championship I think that’s the hardest part.

RD: When this is all said and done, when you get back on the ice with this Havoc team what is next for you and what is next for this group of players?

TP: Personally I would like to play next year again. I think a lot of guys feel the same way with just kind of the way that the season ended and you know we want to prove something so we wanted the three peat this year and physically we couldn’t get it so I think right now it’s a long offseason and hopefully guys are doing what they have to do to be ready come October.