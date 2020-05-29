Exclusive: UAH President, others share thoughts on UAH Hockey program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Hockey Program at UAH has been saved for at least one season, thanks to community support. This is huge news for a program that the university announced was canceled just one week ago.

Shortly after learning of the successful fundraising, UAH President Darren Dawson sat down with Sports Director Rocco DiSangro to share a little insight into why he decided to work with the fundraising group to try to save the program.

Former UAH hockey player Jared Ross also stopped by the WHNT News 19 studios to share his thoughts on the program:

Let’s not forget about the program’s history. Joe Rich, who was the first hockey coach in the UAH program, has kindly been dubbed “the founder” of UAH hockey. He and Mike Segrest, whose family had a financial hand in helping start the program, also came by the studio.