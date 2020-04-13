Even with opening day delayed, Trash Panda fans continue to support their squad

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – April 9th was supposed to be the start of the inaugural season for the Rocket City Trash Pandas. If not for the COVID-19 pandemic, the team would’ve faced Birmingham on the road, but baseball delayed until further notice. Owner Ralph Nelson discusses where his team stands right now, and the overwhelming support they have received from their fanbase.

Ralph Nelson: I started working on this project in July of 2015, so almost 5 years of planning and building a company and raising money and buying a franchise building a stadium and it’s not gonna happen when it was supposed to happen. We’re just going to try really hard to tough it out.

Rocco DiSangro: As far as the steps to getting the season started obviously this COVID-19 pandemic has to first and foremost go away but after that, what are the steps that you guys need to take as an organization to get started baseball wise?

RN: So the final touches of the stadium are taking place right now. The contractor is supposed to leave on Friday which means every single thing on the punch list has been done. The real challenge is for the Angels putting together that roster, getting the players here, the players getting acclimated and working for getting used to the field but we the trash panda organization we can start tomorrow if we needed to.

RD: When they get their team together I’m sure you guys will have a better idea of what your team is gonna look like. I’m sure there’s some guys that you’re keyed on that you know will be Rocket City Trash Panda players.

RN: It starts with the Major League team cutting their roster and it’s some

talks now that the major leagues may start with an expanded roster and that will trickle down all the way to us.

RD: What are some of the messages of support that you’ve gotten from I guess the die hards right now even though they haven’t seen a game yet?

RN: Our fans have just been terrific, we just continue to sell merchandise like crazy. Right now we can’t sell it at Bridge street, we can’t sell it at the ballpark but our online store is just exploding. You know everyone is worried about everybody’s health and but I know once we’re ready to play I think the excitement will be every bit as big as it would’ve been if we’d played tomorrow.