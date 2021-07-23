ESPN Report: Los Angeles Angels failing in treatment at minor league level, including Trash Pandas

According to an ESPN article that came out Friday afternoon, Major League Baseball’s attempt to raise Minor League player’s salaries by cutting down on the number of teams is not working.

At least it’s not working for the Angels minor league organization.

The ESPN article has an interview with Rocket City Trash Pandas pitcher Kieran Lovegrove. In the article, he talks about living with six other teammates in a three-bedroom apartment, sleeping on a twin mattress, with one person sleeping in the kitchen and two others in the living room.

Lovegrove told ESPN reporter Joon Lee that he has worked multiple jobs to keep his professional baseball career funded.

He also told ESPN, “It’s gotten to the point now where there are guys who are in a serious mental health crisis because of how stressful money is here.”

Los Angeles Angels General Manager Perry Minasian told ESPN that what is being reported is unacceptable and that they will be looking into it and will address it.

News 19 reached out to the Trash Pandas and was told they had no comment and to reach out to the Los Angeles Angels.