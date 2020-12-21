ESPN Events cancels TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to a news release, due to recent changes and a number of teams opting out of bowl season, the 15th annual TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl has been canceled.

“We have made the difficult decision to cancel the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl,” Mark Meadows, Executive Director, said. “As the inventory of available teams lessened, our ability to stage the game was compromised. We will direct our focus to next year’s bowl. and look forward to staging the game in the 2021 season.”

The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl was slated to take place on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at historic Legion Field.