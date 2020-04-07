Erin Chambliss and her dog are taking the game of “fetch” to another level

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - You have to make the most out of what you have. That is especially the case for student-athletes who are unable to play their respective sports at this point in time, but that hasn't stopped them from getting creative.

Erin Chambliss is a freshman softball player at Wallace State. The name may sound familiar because she was a star for Bob Jones. While the COVID-19 pandemic has put an end to her season, she has been practicing her hitting with some help from the family dog, Blaze.

"So she usually likes to chase the balls, and I thought she was going to be scared with the bat, but I just hit it and she just chased it and I was like alright guess we’re just gonna play fetch like this," said Chambliss. "Any time I get to go to our farm I usually do that just to give her some exercise and just work on hitting. I’ve been throwing a tennis ball off the wall just working on mechanics with fielding. I have a net, so my dad has been tossing balls to me so I’ve been hitting and then just running around the neighborhood and doing as much body weight as I can."

