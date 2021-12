FAYETTEVILLE, Ten. – Lincoln County has found its new head football coach, and it didn’t have to look too far. Eddie Cunningham has been selected to lead the Falcons going forward after serving as the interim coach in the team’s final five games.

Lincoln County High School announced to the Falcon Football team this afternoon that Eddie Cunningham will lead the program going into the 2022 season. #oneLC pic.twitter.com/sKsxSfTuPr — Lincoln Co. Schools (@LCSchools1) December 23, 2021

Cunningham took over on interim basis after the school parted ways with Kevin Rose. Cunningham currently serves as the assistant principal at the school.

