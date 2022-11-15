LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – East Limestone’s Shauna Fletcher will be continuing her basketball career not too far from home, as she signed her National Letter of Intent to play for Andrea Lemmond and the UAH Chargers.

Fletcher was emotional Monday as she put pen to paper, saying after how grateful she is to share the moment with all of the people who helped her get here, and that she’s excited that they’ll still be nearby as she heads to college.

“All the time that those coaches and my parents have put into me, such at a young age, even though I didn’t even know my potential yet, just knowing how much work we have put in to get to this point. It feels great know that I have the atmosphere around me, in the Huntsville, Alabama area so knowing that I still have that support system that can come and watch me and support me is a really great feeling,” Fletcher said.

Now Fletcher is looking forward her senior season playing with the Indians.