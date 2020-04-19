East Limestone soccer’s James Oliver looks ahead to next step

ATHENS, Ala. – High school athletes all over the state have had their seasons ruined due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That hits a little harder for seniors, including East Limestone’s James Oliver.

Oliver was captain of the East Limestone’s varsity boys soccer team. He was looking forward to one last season with his team, but he never got to finish his senior year.

“I didn’t take it very well. It was more like, this can’t be happening, this has never happened before and it was really weird,” Oliver said. “I’m glad that it didn’t really affect me being on the Bryan team as much as it did some people. It was really heartbreaking for the ones who won’t go and play soccer after high school.”

Even though Oliver didn’t know that his last game with East Limestone would be his last, looking back on it now, he’s happy they finished the season with a win.

“We played West Limestone at home and we won 9-0,” Oliver said. “I mean, it was awesome. That was our first home game of the season and we were just kicking butt, that’s what we were doing. I really enjoyed that the locker room and the energy was crazy. I would have loved to have known that that was my last game, so I could have said a couple extra words after something like that.”

Even though his high school career has come to an end, Oliver is going to play soccer at the next level on the Bryan College team.

“High school is more of a joking kind of atmosphere, but in college, you step up a level and you’ve gotta be very disciplined,” Oliver said. “You can joke around somewhat, but it’s more like business there.”

Oliver is happy that he’s getting the chance to play college ball, but says he’ll miss his East Limestone teammates when they all go their separate ways.

“I love my coaches and teammates and joking around, but when it comes to game time, we get down to business and I’m really gonna miss that,” Oliver said. “Sometimes when it rains, we have to go into the gym and we just, you know, mess around just have fun.”