East Lawrence’s Isaih Hubbard earns top play of the week for week one

Here’s a look at our top plays from week one.

Starting out with number five, James Clemens took on Athens. Jets with the ball, Giovanni Lopez finds Emmanual Sanders and Athens just can’t catch up. Sanders takes it all the way to the house.

Play number four is courtesy of the Austin Black Bears. Quincy Crittendon finds his man down field and throws an absolute dime to Christopher Lyle. An incredible catch in the end zone with a man all over him, he put six on the board with some style points.

For play three let’s go to Mars Hill versus East Limestone. First offensive play of the game for the Panthers and they’re wasting no time. Griffin Hanson drops back and launches one downfield. It drops right into the hands of Damien Thompson and Thompson has his eyes on the prize, in this case, that’s the endzone.

Play number two Lawrence County vs. Hazel Green. End of the fourth quarter, all tied up at 34. Trojans’ Tyler Patten with the 39-yard field goal at the buzzer. The kick is up and it’s good! The crowd goes wild and so do the Trojans. Patten’s kick gives Hazel Green the 37-34 win, moving to 2-0 on the season.

Our top play this week comes from East Lawrence taking on West Morgan. Rebels with the ball, but they fumble and Isaih Hubbard is there to scoop it up. He finds room on the side and he’s gone. That’s a house call for number 11. If a 92 yard return wasn’t good enough, that also won the game for the Eagles, earning Hubbard a spot at the top of this week’s top plays.