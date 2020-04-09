Dr. Cade Smith selected as UAH Director of Athletics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It has been a crazy couple of weeks for Dr. Cade Smith. In March he tested positive for the coronavirus. On Monday, he was been chosen as the fifth ever Director of Athletics for the University of Alabama in Huntsville. We caught up with him to talk about the big day.

Cade Smith: Really excited really happy, I’m most happy that I’m healthy and my wife is healthy but secondary to that obviously just really excited that about where we are here and it’s been a long time to get here it seems like. Really excited to get to continue in this role and the people I get to work with and the student athletes that I get to be around so just really grateful.

Rocco DiSangro: You guys are going in such a great direction with all of the sports right now. What is the direction that you want to take whether it’s continuing in that direction or going a different direction of your own.

CS: It’s tough to talk about adding a lot of positions and things like that right now but we do have in our plans adding some positions that are gonna help to make the student athlete experience better. More resources for them to give them what they need so they can be as successful as they can possibly be just while they’re on campus so some of those things may have to come a little later than we we had hoped but those are still in our plans and we’re always wanting to find more resources for scholarships find more resources to improve our facilities but a lot of things we want to just keep on putting a good product out there.

RD: Well as someone who has had the coronavirus and beat it. What would be your message to people about this pandemic and the precautions they need to take?

CS: I still don’t know where I got it. I still don’t actually know anyone personally that is a confirmed case of it so that means there are still people walking around that have it that don’t know that. So I just think it’s just really important that people follow there guidelines that our government is putting out just so that we can allow our medical staff, personnel to be able to do their job effectively and I thin that’s really really important.