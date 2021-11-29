Don’t miss News 19’s SEC Championship Pregame Special

(WHNT) — The News 19 sports crew is making sure you’re ready when it comes to watching the Alabama Crimson Tide take on No. 1 Georgia on Saturday in the SEC Championship.

Alabama last faced Georgia for the SEC Championship in 2012 and 2018.

Join Sports Director Rocco DiSangro and Olivia Whitmire as they take a look back at the action from both teams this season.

The News 19 SEC Championship Pregame Special will air on December 3 at 6:30 p.m.

The battle for the SEC Championship will kickoff on News 19 on Saturday, December 4 at 3 p.m. (CT) in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.