HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) – The Hazel Green girls basketball team etched its name in history on Saturday afternoon, defeating Riverdale 76-7 to break the AHSAA record for consecutive wins with their 87th straight win.

The Trojans tied Lauderdale County’s record of 86 straight wins on Friday night with a 92-20 win over Fairfield. Lauderdale County set that streak from 2013-2015.

The five-time defending Class 6A state champion Trojans last lost a game on Dec. 19, 2020, when Ellsworth (Tenn.) got the 50-47 win. The last Alabama team to beat Hazel Green was Ramsay.

This is the longest win streak for both boys and girls basketball in the state. The longest win streak for a boys’ program recognized by the AHSAA is 73 games by A.G. Parrish from 1943-1947.

The national record for consecutive wins for a girls basketball team is 218 wins, set by Baskin High School in Louisiana from 1947-1953.

Hazel Green improves to 28-0 on the season and plays at Hoover on Wednesday.