AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) – The Auburn Tigers will be down two quarterbacks as they enter SEC play against Mizzou on Saturday, according to al.com.

Former Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada is expected to undergo surgery on his non-throwing shoulder and will miss the remainder of the season. He is also expected to seek a medical redshirt for the season.

Starting quarterback TJ Finley has also been sidelined due to a shoulder issue, but head coach Bryan Harsin has not addressed Finley’s actual status or the team’s plans for a quarterback this weekend.

When asked if Calzada was healthy, Harsin responded, “you know something I don’t?”

These injuries will leave Auburn with two available scholarship quarterbacks: Oregon transfer Robby Ashford and freshman Holden Geriner.