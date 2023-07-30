BLAINE, MN. (WHNT) — For the first time ever, Lee Hodges has won a PGA TOUR event.

The Ardmore native cruised to a win at the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota just north of Minneapolis, finishing at -24 for his first-ever PGA win.

Hodges got things started early and didn’t look back as he led in all four rounds of the tournament, winning by seven strokes. He shot -4 on Sunday’s final round to help secure the win.

Hodges started his college career at UAB before transferring to the University of Alabama where he wrapped up his collegiate career in 2018 as the Crimson Tide finished as national runners-up. Following his time at Alabama, Hodges turned pro.

The win marks just the third time Hodges has finished in the top 10 in a PGA event and means he will receive a sizeable payday.

His earnings? $1.404 million.

Hodges adds a PGA event to what has already been the best year of his professional career. In 2023, he has made 14 cuts, 8 top-25 finishes, and 2 top-10 finishes.

The win jumps him to 33rd in the FedEx Cup standings.