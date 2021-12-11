Alabama QB Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after defeating Auburn during the fourth overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama won 24-22. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

(WHNT) — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has won the Heisman Trophy, besting fellow finalists Aidan Hutchinson, Kenny Pickett, and C.J. Stroud.

The trophy presentation returned to an in-person format after going virtual in 2020.

The award has been given to the top college football player every year since 1935. From the first award going to the University of Chicago’s Jay Berwanger to the latest trophy being given to Young’s former teammate DeVonta Smith, the award honors the sport’s very best.

According to The Associated Press, Young, a sophomore and first-year starter, passed for over 4,000 yards and 43 touchdowns, tying a school-record. He also helped lead the Crimson Tide to victory of Georgia in last weekend’s SEC Championship.

Young joins Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry and DeVonta Smith as he becomes the fourth Alabama player to win the Heisman Trophy and the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the honor.

Young’s season isn’t over yet; Alabama will face Cincinnati on December 31 at the Cotton Bowl.