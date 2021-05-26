Diodati’s RBI in 11th leads Alabama past second-seeded Vols

Alabama outfielder Owen Diodati (16) during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Owen Diodati singled home Sam Praytor in the top of the 11th inning and 10th-seeded Alabama beat No. 2 seed Tennessee 3-2 in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Alabama, which is 2-0 in the tournament for the first time since 2010, will take on Florida on Thursday in the winner’s bracket. That game is set to start at 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee will play Mississippi State in an elimination game. Tennessee appeared to have a walk-off win on Jake Rucker’s hit up the middle, but Max Ferguson was called for interference on a slide into second.

The play was reviewed and upheld. Praytor led off the 11th with a double over the wall.