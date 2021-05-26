Diodati’s RBI in 11th leads Alabama past second-seeded Vols

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alabama outfielder Owen Diodati (16) during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Owen Diodati singled home Sam Praytor in the top of the 11th inning and 10th-seeded Alabama beat No. 2 seed Tennessee 3-2 in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

Alabama, which is 2-0 in the tournament for the first time since 2010, will take on Florida on Thursday in the winner’s bracket. That game is set to start at 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee will play Mississippi State in an elimination game. Tennessee appeared to have a walk-off win on Jake Rucker’s hit up the middle, but Max Ferguson was called for interference on a slide into second.

The play was reviewed and upheld. Praytor led off the 11th with a double over the wall.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story