DeVonta Smith wins ESPY for Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports

Even though his time at Alabama has come to an end, the accolades continue to roll in for star wide receiver DeVonta Smith for his time with the Crimson Tide.

The Eagles rookie receiver and Heisman Trophy winner won the ESPY for Best College Athlete in Men’s Sports.

Smith logged 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns during his final season down in Tuscaloosa.

The former Crimson Tide star defeated three other finalists for best male college athlete in Oregon State’s Gloire Amanda (soccer), Iowa’s Luke Garza (basketball) and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.