KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHNT) – The Detroit Lions selected former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs No. 12 overall in the 2023 NFL draft.

Gibbs spent just one season at Alabama after previously spending two seasons at Georgia Tech, and he immediately made an impact with the Tide. Gibbs finished second in Alabama single-season history for receptions by a running back with 44. He led the Tide with 926 rushing yards and seven touchdowns this past season, while adding 444 receiving yards with three more touchdowns.

Gibbs was a second team All-American by USA Today and third-team All-American by the Associated Press.

Gibbs is the third Alabama played to be selected in the 2023 NFL draft, joining quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and second running back to be drafted in the first round, the first was former Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 8 by the Atlanta Falcons.